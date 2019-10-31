KCS Wealth Advisory Buys New Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 58.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

NYSE SO opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.