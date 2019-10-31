KCS Wealth Advisory Buys Shares of 96 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $378.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $382.55 and a 200 day moving average of $361.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $241.18 and a 52 week high of $399.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.30%.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

