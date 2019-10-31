KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $32,000 in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,141,000 after buying an additional 132,896 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 488,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,628,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 5,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martha Gervasi sold 3,672 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $213,379.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,698. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $56.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

