KCS Wealth Advisory Invests $46,000 in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 18.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,785,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,636,000 after buying an additional 3,475,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after buying an additional 3,264,786 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the second quarter worth $463,972,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 23.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,096,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,210,000 after buying an additional 1,165,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,862,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,402,000 after buying an additional 155,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTR opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90. Aqua America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.31.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Aqua America had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,973.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,247.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Hilferty III acquired 1,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,012. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $47.00 price target on shares of Aqua America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

