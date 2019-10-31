KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Werner Enterprises in a report released on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.42 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WERN. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

WERN stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.