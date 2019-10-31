KeyCorp Weighs in on Brunswick Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – KeyCorp raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.20. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

BC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of BC stock opened at $59.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $41.02 and a 12 month high of $60.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 63.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 95.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

