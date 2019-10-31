KeyCorp Weighs in on Visa Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Sunday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

Shares of V stock opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. Visa has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $187.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average is $172.57. The company has a market cap of $356.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in Visa by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Visa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 98,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Visa by 8.3% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 115,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 32,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

