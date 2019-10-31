Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,530,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 7,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In related news, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $251,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,535. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,037,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 399,082 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,329,000 after purchasing an additional 768,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,273 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,260. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.21 and a 1-year high of $104.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

