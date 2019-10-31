Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the energy company on Monday, November 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

KRP stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.16 million, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $31.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,134.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,873. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

