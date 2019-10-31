Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Trading Down 0.2%

Kin and Carta PLC (LON:KCT) fell 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96.20 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 96.20 ($1.26), 3,901,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.40 ($1.26).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kin and Carta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The company has a market cap of $146.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 98.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Kin and Carta’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.57%. Kin and Carta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.86%.

Kin and Carta Company Profile (LON:KCT)

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers strategy consultancy services that help organizations in understanding shifts in their market, and the potential that digital brings across product, marketing, and operational areas of the business.

