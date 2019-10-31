Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports.

KNSA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.19. 1,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $28.90.

Several analysts recently commented on KNSA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

