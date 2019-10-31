Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Knoll Inc, a leading designer and manufacturer of branded office furniture products and textiles, serves clients worldwide. Their commitment to innovation and modern design has yielded a comprehensive portfolio of products designed to provide enduring value and help clients shape their workplaces with imagination and vision. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Knoll from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:KNL traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. 328,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,666. Knoll has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Knoll had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knoll will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 518,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,075,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 633.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knoll by 795.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the second quarter valued at $216,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

