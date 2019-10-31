Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 10.9% in October

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Koss stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 6,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 million, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.38. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

