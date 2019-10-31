Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Up 7.6% in October

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 884,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,862,000 after buying an additional 320,364 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,438,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,265,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,436,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $7,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $822.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.