Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho Sells 4,124 Shares

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $1,138,306.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $271.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,699,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,891. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $282.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.76 and a 200-day moving average of $207.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $248.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $230.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

