Landaas & Co. WI ADV Sells 175 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,406,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,164,000 after acquiring an additional 231,324 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,454,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,454,000 after acquiring an additional 102,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,649,000 after acquiring an additional 487,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 55,753 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 22.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,524,000 after acquiring an additional 165,992 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.69. The stock had a trading volume of 612,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,633. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 13.12%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $387,274.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,095.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,902 shares of company stock valued at $6,725,405 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

