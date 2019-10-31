Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens set a $129.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.89.

Landstar System stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,238. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

