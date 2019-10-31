Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 76,300 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Hanesbrands makes up about 1.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 511.7% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 520,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 857,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,681. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

