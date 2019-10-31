Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $572,000 Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 28,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 24,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. 801,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

