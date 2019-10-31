Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Stock Holdings in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Westrock accounts for 3.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Westrock by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after purchasing an additional 357,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Westrock by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Westrock by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,205,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,300,000 after purchasing an additional 132,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Westrock by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Westrock by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,370,000 after purchasing an additional 85,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Westrock from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

In other Westrock news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 20,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $796,924.04. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 103,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,914,570.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $37.37. 90,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.