Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Trading Up 0.9%

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $128.00 and last traded at $127.04, approximately 155,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 53,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

