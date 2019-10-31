Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) versus Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Head to Head Survey

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lattice Semiconductor 3.98% 17.47% 7.61% Atomera N/A -91.92% -84.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lattice Semiconductor and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lattice Semiconductor $398.80 million 6.55 -$26.32 million $0.22 89.55 Atomera $250,000.00 252.70 -$12.90 million ($1.02) -3.63

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lattice Semiconductor. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lattice Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lattice Semiconductor and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lattice Semiconductor 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.51%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Atomera.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Atomera on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, such as port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company licenses its technology portfolio through standard IP and IP core licensing, patent monetization, and IP services. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation sells its products directly to end customers; and indirectly through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives and independent distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

