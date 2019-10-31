LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Short Interest Update

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the September 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LCNB. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,744. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 25.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Huddle sold 6,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $119,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,931 shares of company stock valued at $32,136 in the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCNB. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LCNB by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LCNB by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

