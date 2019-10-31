Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.9-$11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.82 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.50.

LDOS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.41. The company had a trading volume of 584,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.16. Leidos has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.05%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

