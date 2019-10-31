Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Up 1.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s share price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $117.00 to $131.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $117.70, 21,343 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 677,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.15.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.75.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 54.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.21 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.