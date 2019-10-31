Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 2,851,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 839,317 shares.The stock last traded at $58.37 and had previously closed at $57.50.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.43 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Liberty Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 2,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $140,503.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,654.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,180,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,116 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:LPT)

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

