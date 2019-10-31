Liberum Capital Reiterates €3.60 Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.82 ($5.60).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

