Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLUS. BidaskClub cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. ePlus has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.28.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in ePlus by 9.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,020 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter worth approximately $572,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ePlus by 30.0% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 55,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ePlus by 6.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

