LIFE Market Cap Reaches $492,383.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, LIFE has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Tidex and IDEX. LIFE has a market cap of $492,383.00 and approximately $4,467.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00216090 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.35 or 0.01400898 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029762 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00115102 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LIFE

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

