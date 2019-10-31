Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $8,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 121.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $46,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $4,427,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Life Storage by 12.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LSI opened at $102.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $109.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.60%.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,485,608.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $206,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $679,690 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

