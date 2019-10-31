Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) VP Steven B. Hedlund Sells 6,010 Shares of Stock

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.28 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Seaport Global Securities cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

