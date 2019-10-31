Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

LECO opened at $89.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $72.28 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,115 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,977. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

