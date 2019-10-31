Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.41 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts expect Lions Gate Entertainment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LGF.A stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LGF.A shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Imperial Capital upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

