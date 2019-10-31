LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.31-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wellington Shields downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,762,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,388. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

