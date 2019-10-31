Lloyds Banking Group’s (LLOY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.69) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.29 ($0.83).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 56.57 ($0.74) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

In related news, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE bought 63,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($130,878.87).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

