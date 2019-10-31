Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Short Interest Update

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 37,344 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,513,552.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828,779.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,004,394. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 86.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $41,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 13.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $41,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 220,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.28. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $29.06 and a 12 month high of $42.41.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

