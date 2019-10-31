Loop Capital Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $70.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Loop Capital to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price target on Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nomura started coverage on Etsy in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Etsy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Get Etsy alerts:

NASDAQ ETSY traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.49. 16,311,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Etsy has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $197.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $293,314.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total value of $200,013.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,668 shares of company stock worth $1,216,792. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.