Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 277.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 102,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $82,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,117.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $133,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,359.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,162 shares of company stock worth $1,433,327. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SF opened at $57.42 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.55.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

