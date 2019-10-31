Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.10. Ingevity Corp has a 52-week low of $72.59 and a 52-week high of $120.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Corp will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

