Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 270.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2,317.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 553,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,017,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Laurence M. Downes sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE NJR opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. New Jersey Resources Corp has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.32). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $434.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

