Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 241.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 47,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.0% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.4% in the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.07, for a total transaction of $304,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,412,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.36.

ROK opened at $175.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.62. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

