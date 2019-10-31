Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Continental were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in United Continental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in United Continental by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 380,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in United Continental by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 68,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Continental in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,183,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $96.00 price target on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $93,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 10,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,072 shares of company stock worth $273,416. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.95. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.