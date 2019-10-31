Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECD. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Tech Data by 0.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tech Data in the second quarter valued at $2,896,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Tech Data by 52.0% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Tech Data by 32.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tech Data by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,050,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,943 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TECD shares. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

