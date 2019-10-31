Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 39.54%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LULU. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.85. 1,283,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average is $184.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $209.02.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

