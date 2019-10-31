Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock Price Up 9.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)’s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lumentum traded as high as $62.91 and last traded at $62.66, approximately 4,926,421 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 1,511,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Lumentum from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. MKM Partners set a $71.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.84.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $38,149.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,497.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 36,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,940,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,728,887.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,946 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Lumentum by 31.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum during the second quarter worth $291,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Lumentum by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 174,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 55,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 50,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

