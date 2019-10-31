Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Lundin Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.25.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.05. 20,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.03. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

