LUXCoin (LUX) Price Hits $0.18

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. LUXCoin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,408.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About LUXCoin

LUXCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,688,288 coins and its circulating supply is 6,688,288 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

