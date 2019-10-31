Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macerich from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 66,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,806. Macerich has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macerich will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

In other Macerich news, Director Steve Hash acquired 5,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $146,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $495,883.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 18,223 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $560,903.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 284,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,444.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094 over the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

