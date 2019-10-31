Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $26.50, but opened at $27.36. Macerich shares last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 2,752,071 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 2,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,899.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk acquired 3,000 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 105.1% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,228,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780,378 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at $61,752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 59.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,953,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,418,000 after buying an additional 1,470,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macerich by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,554,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,368,000 after buying an additional 711,878 shares during the period. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at $20,289,000.

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.83.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

