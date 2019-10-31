Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.52

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and traded as low as $26.50. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 1,700 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Madison County Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Madison County Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.55.

About Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.